4-0 start target ng Star

Games Today

(Mall of Asia Arena)

4:15 p.m. Alaska vs Blackwater

7 p.m. Star vs

Phoenix Petroleum

Team Standings: Star (3-0); Meralco (5-1); Barangay Ginebra (3-1); NLEX (5-2); San Miguel Beer (2-1); Rain or Shine (3-2); GlobalPort (2-2); TNT KaTropa (2-2); Blackwater (2-3); Phoenix (2-4); Alaska (0-4); Kia Picanto (0-7)

MAINIT na sinimulan ng Star Hotshots ang PBA Governors’ Cup.

Pero matapos na matuhog ang 3-0 start ay nagpahinga ang koponan ng 19 araw bunga ng iskedyul nito sa liga.

Ginamit naman ng koponan ang mahabang pahingang ito para masigurong mapanatili nito ang maigting paglalaro at gutom sa panalo.

“We had a team bonding session, practice and more practice,” sabi ni Star coach Chito Victolero sa panayam ng Inquirer. “The team really wants to play, it’s the competition they long for.”

Nagkaroon din ng team building ang koponan sa Pico de Loro kung saan naglaro rin sila ng soccer at bowling.

Ngayong gabi masusubok muli ang tikas ng koponan sa pagbabalik laro nito kontra Phoenix Petroleum umpisa alas-7 ng gabi sa SM Mall of asia Arena sa Pasay City.

“Though we have had no competition, our preparation for Phoenix went very well,” dagdag pa ni Victolero. “You can see it in the way the players moved. They really want to play and they really want to win.”

Bukod sa laro ngayon ay pinaghahandaan din ng Star ang susunod nitong mga laro laban sa Rain or Shine at Barangay Ginebra.

Sa isa pang laro, magtatapat ang Blackwater at ang wala pang panalong Alaska dakong alas-4:15 ng hapon.