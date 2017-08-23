Anak ni Ai Ai pasok na rin sa ‘Ang Probinsyano’ ni Coco By Ervin Santiago Bandera

PASOK na rin sa numero unong primetime serye ng ABS-CBN na FPJ’s Ang Probinsyano ang ana ni Ai Ai delas Alas na si Sancho. Sa kanyang Instagram account, proud na proud na ibinalita ng Comedy Queen na mapapanood na ang kanyang anak sa serye ni Coco Martin. Sa nasabing litrato, makikita si Sancho kasama ang grupo ni Mark Lapid. “Ang saya saya ng anak ko na kasama siya sa ‘Ang Probinsyano.’ Salamat po ABS-CBN. Congrats Sanch bebe boy. Break a leg. Galingan mo anak. I love you,” ang caption ni Ai Ai sa kanyang IG post. Napapanood pa rin ang Probinsyano sa Primetime Bida after TV Patrol.

