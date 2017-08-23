Tambalang Vhong-Lovi swak na swak sa ‘Woke Up Like This’

WATCHED Regal Entertainment’s “Woke Up Like This” and we enjoyed it.
Vhong Navarro has not lost his flair for comedy kahit na medyo matagal siyang nabakante.
As a basketball coach, nabigyang buhay ni Vhong ang role bilang Nando na naging babae at naging si Lovi Poe dahil sa sumpa. Pinarusahan si Vhong dahil sa kanyang pagtataray sa character ni Lou Velolso na isang hunyango.
Ganito rin ang nangyari kay Lovi who ranted against Lou dahil ang bagal nitong tumawid sa daan. Lovi is an aspiring model in the movie.
As Sabrina, ang galing ni Lovi considering that it’s her first comedy film. She and Vhong have worked together in the past, sa “Shake, Rattle & Roll.”
Lovi breathed life to her character with some ease and she was good in acting out her comedy part lalo na doon sa fashion scene. Ang daming natawa sa kanyang actuations.
Go watch it dahil showing na ang movie today.
