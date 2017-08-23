Dingdong sa pagkamatay ni Kian Loyd: Naniniwala akong mali ito!

DUMARAMI ang mga local celebrities na kumokondena sa nagaganap na madugong anti-drug operations ng mga pulis sa iba’t ibang bahagi ng bansa, partkular na sa karumal-dumal na pagpatay kay Kian Loyd delos Santos.

Nang makausap namin ang mag-asawang Dingdong Dantes at Marian Rivera sa ikawalong anibersaryo ng YES Pinoy Foundation kung saan inilunsad din ang charity project na “I Am Super: An Art Exhibit for Resilience”, inamin nilang nakakabahala na ang mga nangyayari sa kapaligiran.

Ayon kay Dingdong, “While I believe that the drug problem is really a menace to our society, it should not be fought at the expense of lives. Any life, a policeman’s life, a bystander’s life, anyone, especially a young person’s life. Kian was 17 years old.

“Based on our studies in the National Youth Commission, he belonged to the child youth bracket, the one we consider the most vulnerable. He could have been the next best policeman of his city. Or president of the country. But he was not given the chance anymore to do so.

“I would want to believe that with this incident, right now, we all agree on one thing – that it is wrong,” pahayag ng Kapuso Primetime King na muling napapanood sa GMA Telebabad series na Alyas Robin Hood 2 after 24 Oras with Andrea Torres.

Samantala, nagpasalamat din si Dindong sa lahat ng tumututok sa ARH2 at sa mga nagpo-post ng magagandang komento tungkol sa kanilang primetime serye.