NPD chief sinibak matapos ang galit ng publiko sa pagpatay kay Kian INQUIRER.net

INIHAYAG ni Philippine National Police (PNP) Chief Ronald dela Rosa ang pagsibak sa hepe ng Northern Police District (NPD) matapos ang galit ng publiko dahil sa pagpatay sa Grade 11 na si Kian delos Santos sa Caloocan City.

Sinabi ni dela Rosa na tinanggal si Chief Supt. Roberto Fajardo sa kanyang puwesto para matiyak ang patas na imbestigasyon kaugnay ng pagmatay ni delos Santos.

Nauna nang lumabas sa autopsy na nagtamo si delos Santos ng tatlong tama ng bala sa likod ng kanyang ulo, sa kanyang kaliwang tenga at sa loob ng kanyang kaliwang tenga.

Tiniyak ni public attorneys office (PAO) Chief Persida Rueda-Acosta na inihahanda na ang kaso laban sa mga pulis na sangkot sa pagpatay kay delos Santos.

