Broker sinabing nagbabayad ng P1M kada linggo sa ‘Davao group’

SINABI ni private broker na si Mark Taguba II na nagbabayad siya ng P1 milyon kada linggo sa tinaguriang “Davao group” sa Bureau of Customs (BOC).

Sa pagpapatuloy ng Senate Blue Ribbon Committee kaugnay ng P6.4 bilyon shabu na nakalusot sa BOC, ibinunyag ni Taguba na personal niyang nakausap si Davao City Councilor Nilo “Small” Abellera sa Davao para iabot ang P5 milyon “protection money” na kanilang tinawag bilang “enrollment fee.”

Idinagdag ni Taguba na una niyang nakausap ang isang “Tita Nani” mula sa BOC sa isng mall sa Quezon City.

Ayon kay Taguba, sinabihan siya ni Tita Nani na magbigay ng P5 milyon sa Davao group.

Noong Enero, sinabi ni Taguba na pinadalhan siya ng text message ni Tita Nani na nagsasabing: “Good am, Mark. We’ll make final arrangement with Jack, he’s the handler of Paolo, now we have to advance the enroll. He can fly down to Davao to arrange your meeting with Pulong ASAP. During the meeting, you personally turn over the P5M, in the same manner you likewise turned over the LMLN to Jack when we met.”

Inamin naman ni Taguba na hindi niya personal na nakita si Presidential son, Davao City Vice Mayor Paolo “Pulong” Duterte, bagamat sinabi nina Abellera at Jack na nangongolekta sila ng pera para kay Duterte.

“Sinundo ako ni Jack at dinala ako sa restaurant at nandoon si Small at nagusap kami ‘yung sa P5 million. Sabi niya (Small) sa akin bago nya tanggapin ‘yon, kailang maging maayos ang remittance mo weekly,” ayon pa kay Taguba.

Idinagdag ni Taguba na lumuluwas si Jack mula Davao para koletahin ang pera mula sa kanya.

Tinanong ni Sen. Antonio Trillanes si Taguba kung magkano ang ibinabayad niya kada container, kung saan sinabi ng huli na nagbabayad siya ng P10,000 kada container o P1 milyon para sa 100 container kada linggo.

Hindi naman dumalo si Abellera sa pagdinig dahil umano sa hypertension.