2 miyembro ng Kadamay dakip sa buy-bust By John Roson Bandera

SIYAM katao, kabilang ang dalawang miyembro ng militanteng grupong Kadamay, ang naaresto sa magkakahiwalay na buy-bust operation sa Bulacan nitong Lunes. Kabilang sa mga naaresto ang mag-live in partner na sina Rosalinda Galvez at Alfred Antonio Jr. kapwa miyembro ng Kadamay, sabi ni Senior Supt. Romeo Caramat, direktor ng Bulacan provincial police. Nadakip ang dalawa sa Pandi, kung saan matatandaang may mga inokupang unit ng pabahay ang militanteng grupo. Naaresto naman sina Marcial Illescas, Dodgie Carlo Cruz, Leonard Barcenilla, Antoniño Parico, Raffy Mendoza, Charisma Icang, at Jhon Ronnie Esteban sa magkakahiwalay namang operasyon sa San Jose del Monte City, San Ildefonso, Pulilan, Balagtas, at Bustos. Umabot sa 17 maliit at apat na medium-sized sachet ng hinihinalang shabu ang nakumpiska sa mga nadakip, ayon kay Caramat.

