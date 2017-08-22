Faeldon no show sa pagdinig ng Senado INQUIRER.net

NO show si outgoing Bureau of Customs Commissioner Nicanor Faeldon sa pagdinig ng Senado kaugnay ng P6.4 bilyong shabu na nakalusot sa BOC, matapos namang ihayag ni Pangulong Duterte na tinanggap niya ang kanyang pagbibitiw. NO show si outgoing Bureau of Customs Commissioner Nicanor Faeldon sa pagdinig ng Senado kaugnay ng P6.4 bilyong shabu na nakalusot sa BOC, matapos namang ihayag ni Pangulong Duterte na tinanggap niya ang kanyang pagbibitiw. Inihayag ni Duterte ang pagtatalaga kay dating Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) director Isidro Lapeña bilang bagong BOC chief. Sinabi ni Duterte na tatlong beses nang hiniling ni Faeldon na siya ay palitan. Sinabi ni Faeldon na ang kanyang pagbibitiw ang “the best for our country.” “I thank everyone who has supported the Bureau of Customs during my stay and I appeal to the BOC employees and to the public to support the new commissioner. Thank you very much,” sabi ni Faeldon.

Recent Stories:

Complete stories on our Digital Edition newsstand for tablets, netbooks and mobile phones; 14-issue free trial. About to step out? Get breaking alerts on your mobile.phone. Text ON INQ BREAKING to 4467, for Globe, Smart and Sun subscribers in the Philippines.

Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Bandera. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.

To subscribe to the Philippine Daily Inquirer newspaper in the Philippines, call +63 2 896-6000 for Metro Manila and Metro Cebu or email your subscription request here.