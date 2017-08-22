Pinas wagi ng 2 ginto sa SEAG gymnastics

NAGWAGI si Kaitlin de Guzman sa gymnastics women’s artistic uneven bars habang nagtagumpay din si Reyland Yuson Capellan sa men’s artistic gymnastics floor exercise upang ibigay sa Pilipinas ang ikaapat at ikalimang gintong medalya ng bansa sa ginaganap na 2017 Southeast Asian Games sa Kuala Lumpur Malaysia. Kumolekta ang 17-taong gulang na si de Guzman ng 12.875 puntos upang daigin ang pambato ng Malaysia na si Tracie Ang na may 12.550 at Indonesia bet Rifda Iranalithfi na may 12.075. Nagtala naman si Capellan ng kabuuang 13.950 puntos upang mapanatili ang titulo sa nasabing event na kanya ring naiuwi noong 2015 Singapore Games. Sumegunda para sa pilak si Zul Bahrin Sin Mat Asri ng Malaysia na may 13.750 puntos habang tumapos sa ikatlong pwesto para sa tanso si Tikumporn Surintornta ng Thailand na may 13.600 puntos. Nasa ikawalong pwesto naman ang isa pang Pinoy, ang 18 taong gulang at first-timer na si John Matthew Vergara. Mayroon nang kabuuang 17 medalya ang bansa (5 gold- 6 silver- 6 bronze) na kasalukuyang nasa ikaanim na puwesto sa 11-nation biennial meet na pinangungunahan ng host Malaysia.

