Kailan susuwertehin?

Sulat mula kay Grace ng Catalunan, Grande, Davao City

Dear Sir Greenfield,

Naisipan ko pong kumunsulta sa inyo upang itanong kung kailan ba ako susuwertehin sa buhay? Nagtataka po kasi ako kung bakit since 2014 ng bumalik ako sa aming probinsiya nagkamalas-malas na ang buhay ko. Dati akong OFW pero ng bumalik ako sa probinsya namin hindi na uli ako nakaalis. Sa ngayon po ay nag-aaplay naman uli ako at umaasa na sana sa taong ito o kahit na sa next year magbago na lahat ng kapalaran ko at makaalis na ako para gumanda na uli ang buhay ng aming pamilya. At pagkatapos ay makapag-asawa na at magkaroon ng sariling pamilya. Mangyari po kaya ang mga simpleng pangarap kong ito? January 23, 1989 ang birthday ko.

Umaasa,

Grace ng Davao City

Solusyon/Analysis:

Palmistry:

Bagamat mahaba at makapal ang Travel Line (Illustration 1-1 arrow 1.) ito nagkaroon ng kaunting Guhit ng Hadlang (arrow 2.) ngunit nagpatuloy din naman ang nasabing Guhit ng Paglalakbay (arrow 3.) sa iyong palad. Ibig sabihin, yong mga kamalasan na nararanasan mo sa kasalukuyan ay hindi rin naman magtatagal, sa halip sa saktong panahong inilaan ng kapalaran tuluyan ka na ring makaka-ahon sa kahirapan at uunlad.

Cartomancy:

Eight of Diamonds, Nine of Diamonds, at Ten of Hearts ang lumabas (Illustration 1.). Ang mga baraha ang nagsasabing sa susunod na taong 2018, tuloy-tuloy na ito hanggang 2010 gaganda na ng gaganda ang iyong kapalaran sa lahat ng aspeto ng iyong buhay lalo na sa pangingibang bansa at sa pag-ibig. Itutuloy…

