P9M nasungkit sa Biliran

Isang mananaya sa Biliran ang nanalo ng P9 milyon jackpot prize ng Mega Lotto 6/45. Isang mananaya sa Biliran ang nanalo ng P9 milyon jackpot prize ng Mega Lotto 6/45. Ayon kay Conrado Zabella, Assistant General Manager for Gaming Sector ng Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office, isa lang ang tumaya sa winning number combination na 10-01-35-28-05-22. Ang nanalo ay tumaya sa bayan ng Naval. Nagkakahalaga ng P20 ang kanyang itinaya. Umabot sa P13.7 milyon ang halaga ng itinaya sa naturang bola. Nanalo naman ng tig-P26,350 ang 26 mananaya na nakakuha ng limang numero. Tig-P370 ang tinamaan ng 1,478 mananaya na nakaapat na numero at balik ang P20 taya ng 21,634 mananaya na nakatatlong numero.

