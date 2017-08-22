Karla isinugod sa ospital, nalason sa kinaing tahong By Ambet Nabus Bandera

UY, kawawa naman si Karla Estrada. Balitang na-food poison umano ito sa kinaing tahong na isa sa mga pagkain sa binuksang bar na kasosyo ang anak na si Daniel Padilla. Dinala raw ito sa ospital after makaramdam ng panankit ng sikmura at pagsusuka ilang oras makaraan ang opening event ng bar. May suspetsa ngang na-food poison at wala naman daw itong ibang kinain o tinikman kundi ang tahong doon. Mabuti na lang at naagapan agad at hindi na na-confine pa ang TV host-singer sa ospital.

