‘Kris wala pa ring kupas, puro kanegahan ang emote!’

WOW! Feeling “in na in” na naman ngayon si Kris Aquino dahil sunud-sunod na naman ang mga publicity sa kanya tungkol sa paulit-ulit lang namang isyu. Wala lang sigurong malaking balita sa showbiz kaya’t may mga pumapatol sa emote ng babaeng ito na noon pa nangangakong magbabago na, but seems like she’s not changed a bit. Muli na naman niyang binuhay ang isyu ng pera sa pagitan nila James Yap, inungkat na naman niya ang diumano’y hindi nito pagbibigay ng sustento ng cager sa anak nilang si Bimby na para bang napakasamang tao ng ex-husband niya. Nag-ugat lang ito sa sinabi ni Pareng James na halos walong buwan na niyang hindi nakakasama si Bimby na siguradong wala namang malisya nang ikuwento niya sa press. Pero kilometric reply nga ang emote ni Tetay pero malas niya, mas marami lang lalong nainis sa kanya dahil puro kanegahan ang ibinabandera niya. Sabi naman ng isang netizen, “Yan ba ang inang gustong protektahan ang anak niya? E, siya nga itong nagbubulatlat ng buhay nilang mag-ina sa publiko? Kung talagang concern siya sa bata kausapin niya nang personal si James. Only Kris!”

