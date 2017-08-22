Wish ni Barbie Forteza: Monay at Pandesal, sana magtagal! By Jun Nardo Bandera

MUKHANG nagiging open na nga si Barbie Forteza sa relasyon nila ni Jak Roberto. Ikinakilig ng mga fans ng Kapuso princess ang latest post niya sa Instagram kung saan tila kinumpirma na ng dalaga na sila na nga ni Jak. Nagpalipad si Barbie ng isang candle balloon sa US kung saan nakasulat ang wish niyang, “Monay at Pandesal Sana Magtagal.” Monay ang tawag ni Barbie sa sarili dahil sa bilugan niyang face habang Pandesal ang tawag ng ilan kay Jak dahil sa kanyang six-pack abs.

