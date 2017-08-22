‘Pinaiyak na naman kami ni Jessica Soho!’

ILANG beses na akong pinaiyak ni kaibigang Jessica Soho dahil sa mga episode ng Kapuso Mo Jessica Soho. Ang gaganda ng mga istoryang tina-tackle nila, very heartbreaking karamihan. Napapanood ko lang naman ang mga ito as some netizens share them sa Facebook. Wala naman kasi akong time manood ng TV.

Gustung-gusto ko ang kuwento ng dalawang lalaking nawala nu’ng bata pa sila at inampon ng mga di nila kakilalang pamilya. Yung isa ay nakapagtapos sa Australia while the other one ay napadpad sa Davao at na-reconcile pareho sa kani-kanilang mga tunay na pamilya.

Iyak ako nang iyak, alam niyo naman ako, very emotional. Mahugot din kumbaga. Ganyan naman karamihan ng mga Pinoy, di ba? Basta usapang-pamilya madaling ma-touch.

And Jessica got our hearts. Kaya pag merong naka-post on Jessica’s show sa FB, binubuksan ko talaga agad at pinapanood. Ayokong makalagpas sa akin. Kaya congrats, Ms. Jessica Soho. Galing niyo!