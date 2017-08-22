Michela Cazzola tameme sa away nina James at Kris

YES, Kris Aquino nailed it again!

Sa gitna ng sandamakmak na patayan sa kapaligiran ay nakuha talagang bumandera ni Kris sa entertainment pages ng nga newspaper for whatever reasons she has in her heart and mind. Ganyan kagaling si Kris as her own publicist.

Magaling sa timing ang babaeng iyan, she knows kasi what she wants and she gets them in time. Kung nangyari ito nu’ng panahong nakaupo pa si Noynoy Aquino as president, my gosh, for sure ay makita mo siya throwing her weight around in the four corners of the network she belonged, whether sa ABS-CBN or GMA pa. Born to showbiz si Kris, if I may say.

Anyway, she started to hit the headlines recently via a rant against our editor/friend Ricky Lo for a non-issue. Pero pinatulan siya, iyon nga lang, in a negative way. Dahil nga sa ang kinakalaban niya ay isang tao of integrity and credibility. But she didn’t end up quiet – ang tinutukan naman niya sa social media ay ang “100-decade” issue niya on James Yap, the father of her son Bimby.

Lahat na naman ng pagpapahiya ay ibinabalik niya kay James, as an irresponsible and insensitive father to their child, etcetera. Isinusumbat na naman niya yung mga panahong hindi man lang daw ito nagku-contribute sa financial needs ni Bimby and the last time daw na nag-share ito sa tuition fee ni Bimby was a good three years back and wala na after that.

Yung paulit-ulit na isyu na dinededma naman ng sambayanang Pilipino. Ha! Ha! Ha! Kaloka si Kris. Eh sumagot yata si James na paano naman daw, nag-share na nga siya sa tuition pero inilipat naman daw ni Kris ng ibang school without even informing him.

Oh, ano ngayon? Biglang napahiya si Kris kaya rant to death na naman ang lola ninyo. Ang kakampi niya against Tito Ricky Lo na si Michela Cazzola (partner ni James) ay hindi maka-react to defend her husband dahil buddy-buddy na nga sila ni Tetay, di ba?

Pero ang point of contention ko rito is not the issues amongst or between them but Kris’ way of stealing the headlines from the other stars. Magaling si Kris sa ganyan at siya mismo ang nagda-damage control para sa sarili niya. That’s her strength, you know. Ha! Ha! Ha!

Sa ayaw at sa gusto natin, Kris will stay pa dahil marami siyang blind followers. Parang si PDutz lang iyan – merong 16 million fanatics. Kaya deadma na lang, after reading her, mag-next item na agad. Just don’t take her seriously.