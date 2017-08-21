7-anyos na Pinoy na batang lalaki kabilang sa 14 na napatay sa pag-atake sa Barcelona — DFA INQUIRER.net

KABILANG ang 7-anyos na Pinoy na batang lalaki, na naunang napaulat na nawawala, sa 14 na napatay sa pag-atake sa Barbercelon, ayon sa Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA).

“It pains us to break the sad news to our kababayans that we lost one of our own in the recent violence unleashed by extremists against the innocent in Barcelona,” sabi ni Foreign Affairs Secretary Alan Peter Cayetano sa isang pahayag.

Kabilang din ang nanay ng bata sa mahigit 100 indibidwal na nasugatan mula sa pag-atake ng mga terorista noong Huwebes.

“We join the loved ones of our little brother in mourning his passing and in praying for the eternal repose of his soul,” dagdag ni Cayetano.

Inatasan ni Cayetano ang si DFA Undersecretary for Migrant Workers Affairs Sarah Lou Arriola na tiyakin na maibigay ang lahat ng tulony sa pamilya ng nasawi at gayundin ang iba pang biktima.

Sinabi ni Cayetano na nananatili naman ang 43-anyos na nanay ng biktima sa intensive care unit ng isang lokal na ospital.

Bukod sa nanay ng bata, dalawang iba pang Pinoy na nakabase sa Italy ang nasugtan nang araruhin ng isang van ang mga tao na nagtipo-tipon sa Las Ramblas tourist district.

“The injured Filipinos–one male and one female–will be assisted by the Philippine Consulate General in Milan in getting medical attention,” sabi ni Consul General Marichu Mauro.

