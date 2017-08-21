Palasyo pinuri ang magandang simula ng mga Pinoy athletes sa SEA Games Bandera

PINURI ng Palasyo ang mga manlalarong Pinoy na kalahok sa SEA Games sa harap naman ng pagkakasungkit ng Pilipinas ng medalya. “The week starts with a good harvest of medals for the Philippines. Our warmest congratulations to the following athletes: Nikko Bryan Huelgas and John Leerams Chicano for winning the Philippines a gold medal and a silver medal in the men’s triathlon event; Marion Kim Mangrobang and Maria Claire Adorna for the gold and silver medals in the women’s triathlon event; Kareel Hongitan, Nicole Marie Tagle and Maryqueen Ybanez for the bronze medal in the women’s team recurve archery; and Mark Javier, Florante Matan, Gabriel Moreno and Rogelio Tremedal for the bronze medal in the men’s team recurve archery,” sabi ni Abella. Isinasagawa ang SEA Games sa Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

