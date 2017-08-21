PH bets dinomina ang 29th SEA Games triathlon Bandera, INQUIRER.net

IPINAGPATULOY ng Pilipinas ang dominasyon sa Southeast Asian Games triathlon competition matapos magtala ng 1-2 finish ang mga pambato nito Lunes ng umaga sa Putrajaya City, Malaysia. Nakuha nina Nikko Huelgas at Marion Kim Mangrobang ang gintong medalya sa 29th Southeast Asian Games men’s at women’s event habang ang mga kakampi nitong sina John Chicano at Ma. Claire Adorna ang nag-uwi ng pilak. Nagtala si Huelgas ng tiyempong isang oras, 59 minuto at dalawang segundo habang si Chicano ay naorasan ng 2:01:27. Tinapos naman ni Mangrobang ang ruta sa oras na 2:11:14, habang si Adorna, ang 2015 Singapore SEAG champion, ay may tiyempong 2:18:58.

