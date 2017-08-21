Jackpot sa Ultra Lotto umabot na sa P220M; Super Lotto tinatayang nasa P174M na By Leifbilly Begas Bandera

Inaasahang aabot sa P220 milyon ang jackpot prize ng Ultra Lotto 6/58 at P174 milyon naman sa Super Lotto 6/49 sa magkasunurang bobolahin bukas. Ayon kay Conrado Zabella, assistant general manager for Gaming Sector ng Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office, walang nanalo sa P214.4 milyong jackpot prize ng Ultra Lotto sa bola noong Linggo. Nanalo naman ng tig-P175,920 ang walong mananaya na nakakuha ng limang numero. Tig-P2,350 naman ang 479 mananaya na nakaapat na numero at balik ang P20 taya ng 11,844 mananaya na nakatatlong numero. Hindi rin tinamaan ang P168.8 milyong jackpot prize ng Super Lotto. Tig-P32,200 ang 51 mananaya na nakalimang numero at tig-P500 naman sa 2,606 mananaya na nakaapat na numero. Balik naman ang P20 taya ng 39,713 mananaya na nakatatlong numero. Ang Ultra Lotto ay binobola tuwing Martes, Biyernes at Linggo. Ang Super Lotto naman tuwing Martes, Huwebes at Linggo.

