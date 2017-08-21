Kian nagtamo ng tatlong bala INQUIRER.net

NAMATAY ang Grade 11 na si Kian delos Santos dahil sa tatlong tama ng bala ng baril sa ulo at likod, ayon sa resulta ng isinagawang autopsy. Isinagawa ang autopsy Linggo ng umaga ng isang grupo ng mga forensic expert sa pamumuno ni Dr. Erwin Erfe. Ginawa ang autopsy dahil na rin sa hiling ng pamilya nito. Base sa pagsusuri, nagtamo si Kian ng tama ng bala sa likod, kaliwang tenga at sa loob ng kaliwang tenga. Dalawang bala ang lumabas sa kanang bahagi ng ulo. Humingi na ng tulong ang pamilya ni Kian sa Public Attorneys’ Office (PAO) para kasuhan ang mga sangkot sa pagpatay sa kanilang anak. Sinabi ni PAO Chief Persida Rueda-Acosta na inihahanda na nila ang paghahain ng kaso laban sa mga pulis na sangkot.

