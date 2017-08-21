23K guro lubog sa utang, walang nakuhang retirement pay

PARA hindi lumubog sa utang, bibigyan ng financial literacy program ng Department of Education ang mga guro at non-teaching personnel nito.

Ayon kay Education Finance Usec. Victoria Catibog maraming guro ang walang nakuhang pera nang magretiro dahil kinuha ng kanilang inutangan ang sana ay kanilang matatanggap.

“More than 23,000 have retired without receiving a single centavo of their gratuity because even these are not enough to pay for the loans they have accumulated. We’d like to change the mindset of teachers and personnel when it comes to handling and managing their finances,” ani Catibog.

Sinabi naman ni Education Sec. Leonor Briones na kailangang maturuan ang mga tauhan nito kaugnay ng tamang pangungutang at laban sa over-borrowing.

“It’s not only the learners that we aim to prepare with financial education through its integration in the K to 12 curriculum, and the implementation and institutionalization of financial literacy programs,” ani Briones. “We must equip our teaching and non-teaching personnel as well so that they may truly reap the fruits of their hard labor even before retirement.”

Isang set of guidelines din ang binubuo ng DepEd para sa kanilang Automatic Payroll Deduction System Program o ang programa kung saan kinakaltas na sa sahod ng mga guro ang kanilang mga utang.

Umaabot umano sa P170.96 bilyon ang utang ng mga tauhan ng DepEd sa iba’t ibang lending company na naka-enroll sa APDS.

Nakikipag-usap ang DepEd sa mga private lending institutions para sa pagsasagawa ng financial literacy program.

Nakikipag-ugnayan din ang DepEd sa Government Service Insurance System para makapagbigay ng Financial Assistance Program sa mga nangungutang na tauhan ng DepEd.