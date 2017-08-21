Vice, Ronnie matagal nang magdyowa, nagkasundong wag na wag aamin?

MISMONG kasamahan din nila sa It’s Showtime ang nagsasabi na may “something” daw si Vice Ganda at ang crush ng bayan na si Hashtag Ronnie Alonte kaya hindi mamatay-matay ang isyu sa kanilang dalawa.

“Kaya napansin mo, isang sabi lang ni Ronnie kay Vice na manood ng basketball niya sa Binan, Laguna go agad siya. Minsan, lumilipat si Vice sa sasakyan ni Ronnie pag pumupunta sila sa Laguna. Nakasunod lang ang kotse ni Vice para pag-uwi niya ay lilipat na siya sa sasakyan niya,” sabi ng source natin.

Sabi namin, baka magkaibigan lang talaga kaya komportable sila sa isa’t isa. Kasi kami, may friends din kaming mga guwapong boys na walang malisya. Meron kasing guys na gusto’y friendship lang kaya ang ginagawa namin, we treat them as friends pero wishing din kami na baka magbago ang isip at bumigay din sa ilus-yon namin. Ha! Ha! Ha!

Tsaka, halimbawa’y mauwi o nauwi na sa relasyon ang friendship nina Vice at Ronnie, ang suwerte ni Vice! Nakakainggit, di ba?

q q q

I’m starting my own countdown hanggang Dec. 31, 2017. Malapit na! Four months to go. Maraming mababago tiyak sa buhay at karera ko by then. May mga buburahin akong mga dating important names sa phonebook ko. May mga bago akong iwi-welcome sa buhay ko.

Medyo mabigat lang sa dibdib sa simula pero for sure, 2018 will be a stress-free-er year for me. May mga nilalang pala talagang mahusay lang sa simula pero kalaunan ay lumalabas din ang tunay na pagkatao.

I will be very careful this time in handling artists too, huwag masyadong bigyan ng emosyon para di ka masaktan in the end. Totoo ka, sa negosyo namin, nothing is permanent except interest . Thanks for the good times guys!!!