Gretchen dedma kay Atong Ang, sweet na sweet kay Tonyboy

BONGGA ang pag-welcome ni Gretchen Barretto at Tonyboy Cojuangco sa anak nilang si Dominique na galing London.

Complete with the trimmings of a welcome gesture ang pagdating ni Dominique. There were fresh flowers at may nakalagay pang greetings na “Congra-tulations”. There were many balloons at may dancing lights pa at Dominique were playing with their cute dogs. Ayaw pa ngang magpakuha ni La Greta dahil naka-pajama lang siya.

The short video which La Greta captioned, “This is what happens 4am when my little one @dominique arrives Home….welcome home kisses from our furbies. I was asking dada to please not take photos of me, I was still in my pajama, he says, he already took of me.”

Anyway, mukhang hindi naman affected si Greta sa mga tsismis about her and Atong Ang.