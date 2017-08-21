Baguhang hunk model-actor nakatikim agad ng sampal kay Marian



NAKATIKIM agad ng sampal at pananakit kay Marian Rivera ang baguhang artista na si Matthias Rhoads nang nakaeksena niya ang aktres sa bagong GMA series na Super Ma’am.

Malaking break ito sa dating modelo dahil ang balita namin, siya ang leading man ni Yan sa pagbabalik-series niya sa primetime.

Kumabog ang dibdib ni Matthias dahil nang sumabak siya sa taping, nabigla siya nang malamang ang Primetime Queen agad ang kaeksena niya.

“Marian is kind of slapping and hitting me at the moment because our introduction isn’t so ideal,” pahayag ni Matthias.

At least, Reyna agad ang kapareha ni Matthias sa malaking break na i-binigay sa kanya ng GMA, huh!

Anyway, muli na namang nanawagan ng tulong si Yan Yan sa nakaraan niyang post sa Instagram.

Nakadispley sa photo niya ang hooded backpacks na YPF Go Bags na project ng Yes Pinoy Foundation.

“Be a SUPERHERO today! Hindi kailangan ng super powers para maka-tulong sa iba. Kailangan lamang ng tamang impormasyon, sa puso at pagpapahalaga sa kapwa. Help us build a super nation and send these YPF Go Bags to children in disaster-prone schools and communities. These hooded backpacks with emergency kits are also available to individual buyers,” caption ni Yan sa IG picture.