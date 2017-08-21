Manilyn, Sheryl, Tina sa ‘Triplet’ concert: Walang sapawan, walang paistaran!

WALANG sapawan, walang paistaran at walang lamunan! Yan ang siniguro nina Manilyn Reynes, Sheryl Cruz at Tina Paner sa gagawin nilang reunion concert sa Sept. 9 titled “Triplet” na gaganapin sa Music Museum.

“Ako po ay natutuwa kasi after ilang years, magsasama-sama uli kami as one group on stage.

Nakakatuwa kasi after ng Meant To Be, ito na ‘yung talagang first concert namin as Triplet,” ani Tina sa ginanap na presscon ng kanilang show.

Sey naman ni Manilyn, kailangan abangan ng kanilang loyal fans ang bagong tunog ng kanilang mga pinasikat na kanta, “Parang crime kung hindi namin kakantahin ang aming hit songs, siyempre isa sa highlights yun ng concert.”

Chika naman ni Sheryl, “Kung ano ‘yung mga ginagawa namin before sa That’s Entertainment like sing and dance, gagawin uli namin ‘yun ngayon. But nadagdagan lang ‘yung challenge kasi may mga new song na kami na ipe-perform plus a lot of medleys na very danceable.”

“Mga duet na hindi niyo inaakalang gagawin namin, we’ll be doing those and magkakaroon ng interaction sa mga audience because the songs we will be singing are very familiar,” hirit pa ni Sheryl.

Ayon naman sa direktor ng “Triplet” na si Frank Mamaril marami silang pasabog sa show na ikatutuwa ng fans ng tatlong magkakaibigan, “Maybe it’s good to note na, malay niyo makasama nila ‘yung mga love teams nila from before.”

“What if there’s a tribute to someone special to them,” sabi pa ni direk Frank.

Dagdag pa ni Tina, “Nag-i-invite rin ako ng mga friends namin from That’s Entertainment na active pa rin para kumpleto ang reunion.”

Special guests sa concert ang mga Kapuso hunk na sina Ivan Dorschner, Jak Roberto, Addy Raj at Ken Chan (nakasama ng Triplets sa Meant To Be) para sa “millennial twist” ng concert mula sa Striking Star Clef Entertainment.