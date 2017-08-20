VP Leni kay Mocha: Thank you sa suporta

NAGPASALAMAT si Vice President Leni Robredo sa blogger at Communications Assistant Secretary for Social Media Mocha Uson dahil sa suportang ibinigay nito sa kanya. Isinama kasi ni Mocha sa kanyang Twitter poll si Leni sa mga pagpipilian na dapat pumalit kay Judy Taguiwalo bilang bagong Social Welfare Secretary. Sa resulta ng Twitter poll ni Mocha noong Agosto 17, lumabas na si Leni ang nanalo at pinili bilang pamalit kay Taguiwalo bilang kalihim ng Department of Social Welfare and Secretary. Nakakuha si Leni ng 81 porsiyento ng kabuuang 16,432 boto. Nakakuha naman ng tig-6 porsiytento sina DSWD Assistant Sec. Lorraine Badoy at Monica Prieto-Teodoro, asawa ni dating Defense Secretary Gilbert Teodoro, habang 11 porisyento naman ang kabuuang nakuhang boto ng iba pang nasama sa listahan. Sa kanyang Sunday radio prorgam na “BISErbisyong Leni,” sa RMN-dzXL 558 kHz, sinabi ni Leni na nagulat siya dahil isinama siya ni Mocha sa listahan, bagamat kilalang-kilalang taga-suporta ito ni Pangulong Duterte. “Nagpapasalamat na din tayo kay Asec. Mocha Uson, na pagpapakita siguro na may tiwala na puwede tayong humawak ng ganiyang kabigat na puwesto,” pahayag ng bise presidente. Nagpasalamat din si Leni sa mga bumoto para sa kanya. Mas malaki sigurong pagpapasalamat sa mga nagpahayag na ako ‘yung preference nila, kasi pagpapakita na tinitiwalaan tayo sa ganitong larangan,” pahayag pa nito.

Recent Stories:

Complete stories on our Digital Edition newsstand for tablets, netbooks and mobile phones; 14-issue free trial. About to step out? Get breaking alerts on your mobile.phone. Text ON INQ BREAKING to 4467, for Globe, Smart and Sun subscribers in the Philippines.

Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Bandera. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.

To subscribe to the Philippine Daily Inquirer newspaper in the Philippines, call +63 2 896-6000 for Metro Manila and Metro Cebu or email your subscription request here.