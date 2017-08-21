Aktres nagkakalat ng malisyosong balita laban sa kapamilya ng ex-dyowa By Ronnie Carrasco III Bandera

HULA hoop: Dahil maselan at sensitibo ang paksa ng aming blind item ay idadaan namin ito sa marahang paraan ng pagkukuwento. Sentro ng atensiyon ang isang mahusay na aktres na sa halip na makisimpatya sa pinagdaraanan ng pamilya ng kanyang dating karelasyong aktor ay siya pa ang nagkakalat ng tsismis na mapakla na’y ‘di pa makatarungan. Kamakailan ay dumaan sa pagsubok ang kaanak ng kanyang nakasama sa loob ng maraming taon. Kung tutuusin nga’y parang kamag-anak na rin dapat ang turing niya du’n, kadugo naman kasi ito ng lala-king minsan niyang minahal. Oo nga’t matagal nang walang kaugnayan ang aktres at ang aktor, pero the least she could do to ease the pain ay isaloob na lang ang umano’y kuwento sa likod na pagsubok na ‘yon but sad to say siya pa ang nagpapakalat ng shocking story about the family.

Recent Stories:

Complete stories on our Digital Edition newsstand for tablets, netbooks and mobile phones; 14-issue free trial. About to step out? Get breaking alerts on your mobile.phone. Text ON INQ BREAKING to 4467, for Globe, Smart and Sun subscribers in the Philippines.

Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Bandera. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.

To subscribe to the Philippine Daily Inquirer newspaper in the Philippines, call +63 2 896-6000 for Metro Manila and Metro Cebu or email your subscription request here.