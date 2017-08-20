Kris ipinahiya si James; pinalabas na pabaya, walang kwentang ama

KRIS Aquino didn’t take James Yap’s statement na eight months na niyang hindi nakikita si Bimby.

In a long aria sa Facebook account niya, ibinuking ni Kris ang pagkukulang ni James.

“YOU HAVEN’T EXERTED EFFORT TO GET TO KNOW HIM, SPEND TIME WITH HIM, MUCH LESS CONSISTENTLY CONTRIBUTE FINANCIALLY TO HIS NEEDS (the last time you ‘shared’ for tuition was when Bimb was in 2nd grade- 3 full years ago, I have let that be since God has more than adequately been generous with us and I believe that a father’s financial responsibility should naturally come from his heart.)

“I maintained communication lines with Mic (Michela Cazzola) because she tried to get to know both Bimb and Kuya Josh, and had simple, yet genuinely thoughtful gestures for them. Can you honestly say that you tried to become closer to Bimb?

“Money isn’t the issue with me- but voluntarily contributing to your son’s needs regardless of how successful his mother is would show him that you are a stand up guy- regardless if it is P1,000 or P5,000 a month. Whether we like it or not, fathers are still expected to be providers. And it doesn’t put you in the most responsible light when your social media feed shows you attending art exhibits and showcasing your extensive art collection and having the capital to invest in a big restaurant-bar, yet since you did bring it up- the New Year’s Eve that Bimb was in your care and had to be rushed to the hospital- was there even an offer to help pay for any of his medication? I am merely being factual- and in this instance TRUTH HURTS.”

Ayun, basag si James sa pambubuking ni Kris sa kanya.