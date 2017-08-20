Tagle nanawagan na itigil na ang paggawa ng droga, mga pagpatay

NANAWAGAN si Manila Cardinal Luis Tagle na itigil na ang paggawa at pagbebenta ng ilegal na droga, gayundin ang mga pagpatay matapos ang kontrobersiya sa pagkasawi ng isang Grade 11 na estudyante sa kamay ng mga pulis.

“We knock on the consciences of those manufacturing and selling illegal drugs to stop this activity,” sabi ni Tagle sa kanyang pahayag na binasa sa mga misa.

Ito’y sa arap naman ng pagkamatay ng 17-anyos na si Kian delos Santos matapos ang isinagawang operasyon ng mga pulis sa Caloocan City.

“We knock on the consciences of those who kill even the helpless, especially those who cover their faces with bonnets, to stop wasting human lives. The illegal drug problem should not be reduced to a political or criminal issue. It is a humanitarian concern that affects all of us,” dagdag ni Tagle.

Naglabas ang pulis ng isang testigo para ipakita na isa umanong drug runner si delos Santos.

Nanawagan din si Tagle ng siyam na araw na pagdarasal para sa mga napapatay sa gera kontra droga.

“Those with sorrowful hearts and awakened consciences may come to your pastors to tell your stories and we will document them for the wider society,” dagdag ni Tagle.