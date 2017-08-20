Pulis aksidenteng nabaril ang sarili sa loob ng tren ng LRT-2 INQUIRER.net

AKSIDENTENG nabaril ng isang pulis ang sariling paa sa loob ng Light Rail Transit (LRT) Line 2 kaninang umaga, kinumpirma ng isang personnel ng LRT. “Yes, confirmed ang incident. Duly coordinated na sa commanding officer ng police officer concerned for proper action,” sabi ng LRT personnel sa isang panayam ng Inquirer.net.

Ito’y matapos mag-viral ang post sa Facebook ng netizen na Regie Panogan, na kung saan sinabi niya na isang putok ng baril ang narinig sa loob ng tren sa kahabaan ng V. Mapa station ganap na alas-7:20 ng umaga.

“May narinig akong malakas na pagsabog at halos mabingi ang aking tenga! Then accidentally pumutok pala ang baril ng pulis sa loob mismo ng LRT train, in front of me then everyone of us was so scared, asking what happened?” sabi ni Panogan sa kanyang post.

Idinagdag ni Panogan na lumabas ang pulis sa tren na parang walang nangyari. Sinabi ng LRTA personnel aksidenteng naiputok ni PO1 Aaron Torres ang kanyang baril, base na rin sa kumpirmasyon ni Regional Public Safety Battalion head Police Chief Inspector Wilmer Binag.

Nakatalaga si Torres sa LRT Line 2. Dinala si Torres sa ospital para gamutin.

