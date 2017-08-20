Quantcast

DepEd kinondena ang pagpatay kay Kian delos Santos

By

3:15 pm | Sunday, August 20th, 2017

DepEd

KINONDENA ng Department of Education (DepEd) ang pagpaslang sa Grade 11 student na si Kian Loyd Delos Santos sa isang police anti-illegal drug operation sa Caloocan City.

    Sa isang pahayag, sinabi ng DepEd na kinikilala nito ang kahalagahan ng kampanya ng gobyerno laban sa ipinagbabawal na gamot pero dapat umanong tiyakin na tama ang mga impormasyon sa pagpapatupad nito at nakasusunod sa batas.
    “While we acknowledge that law enforcement is an important aspect in the government’s comprehensive efforts to battle illegal drugs, ensuring accuracy of information and upholding the rule of law should not be compromised,” saad ng ahensiya.
    Nanawagan din ang DepEd ng patas na imbestigasyon kaugnay ng insidente.
    “We also support President Duterte’s directive to uphold the rule of law, and to put to jail those who will be found responsible for the student’s death” saad ng ahensya. “The Department denounces all forms of violence against our students, teachers, and personnel.”
     Ayon naman kay ACT-OFW Rep. Aniceto Bertiz dapat ay tiyakin ng gobyerno an ligtas sa bansa ang pamilya ng 10.23 milyong overseas Filipino workers.
      Sinabi ni Bertiz na dapat ay masiguro na nasusunod ang batas sa mga operasyon ng pulisya at nanawagan ito na mag-imbestiga ang Office of the Deputy Ombudsman for the Military & Other Law Enforcement Offices.
    “Murder investigations are tedious and time-consuming as they should be to make sure the guilty are meted justice,” ani Bertiz.

