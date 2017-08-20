Taga-Baguio naka-jackpot sa Lotto

Isang mananaya sa Baguio City ang nanalo ng P30 milyong jackpot prize ng Grand Lotto 6/55 sa bola Sabado ng gabi. Ayon kay Conrado Zabella, assistant general manager for Gaming Sector ng Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office, isa lang ang nakakuha ng winning number combination na 03-44-25-07-55-52. Umabot sa P14.4 milyon ang halaga ng itinaya para sa naturang bola. Nanalo naman ng tig-P80,150 ang siyam na mananaya na nakakuha ng limang numero. Tig-P1,470 naman ang tinamaan ng 390 mananaya na nakaapat na numero at balik ang P20 taya ng 9,153 mananaya na nakatatlong numero. Ang Grand Lotto ay binobola tuwing Lunes, Miyerkules at Sabado. Isang mananaya naman ang tumama sa jackpot prize ng 6-Digit draw na nagkakahalaga ng P994,397.50. Siya ay tumaya sa Brgy. Mayamot Antipolo City. Ang tinamaan niyang numero ay 2-5-7-1-8-9.

