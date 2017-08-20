LRT2 nasira, limitadong biyahe ipinatupad

Nagpatupad ng degraded operation ang Light Rail Transit Line 2 ngayong araw upang makumpuni ang nasunog nitong suplay ng kuryente sa Pureza station sa Sta. Mesa.

Ayon sa inilabas na Passenger Advisory ng LRT2, nilimitahan ang operasyon ng mga tren nito mula Santolan hanggang Cubao station at pabalik simula alas-4:30 ng umaga.

“This is to give way to the ongoing repair of the power cables, signaling and telecommunication fiber optics that were damaged by the fire last night (Sabado),” saad ng advisory.

Alas-9:57 ng gabi noong Sabado ng masunog ang junction box ng overhead catenary wire na nagsusuplay ng 1,500 blather ng kuryente sa tren.

“The exposed cables were possibly affected by heavy downpour and lightning that cascaded to the junction box.”

Mamadaliin umano ang pagkumpuni upang maibalik ang serbisyo ng tren mula sa Santolan hanggang Recto stations.

