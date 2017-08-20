Bagyong Isang binabantayan

Naging isa ng ganap na bagyo ang binabantayang Low Pressure Area ng Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Service Administration. Pinangalanang Isang ang bagyo na nasa layong 735 kilometro sa silangan ng Basco, Batanes kahapon ng umaga. Mayroon itong hangin na umaabot ang bilis sa 55 kilometro bawat oras malapit sa gitna at pagbugsong 65 kilometro bawat oras. Umuusad ito sa bilis na 19 kilometro pakanluran-hilagang kanluran. Itinaas ang signal no. 1 sa Batanes group of islands at Babuyan group of islands. Ngayong umaga ang bagyo ay inaasahang nasa layong 315 kilometro sa silangan-timog silangan ng Basco at bukas sa 125 kilometro sa kanluran-hilagang kanluran ng Basco. Inaasahang nakalabas na ito ng bansa sa Miyerkules.

