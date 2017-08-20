Bandera Lotto Results, August 19, 2017 Bandera

LOTTO GAME COMBINATIONS DRAW DATE JACKPOT WINNERS 6Digit 2-5-7-1-8-9 19/08/2017 994,397.00 1 Suertres Lotto 11AM 1-0-5 19/08/2017 4,500.00 978 Suertres Lotto 4PM 1-9-8 19/08/2017 4,500.00 1097 Suertres Lotto 9PM 7-6-0 19/08/2017 4,500.00 859 EZ2 Lotto 9PM 29-22 19/08/2017 4,000.00 216 Lotto 6/42 35-37-29-16-11-06 19/08/2017 20,727,800.00 0 EZ2 Lotto 11AM 27-06 19/08/2017 4,000.00 172 EZ2 Lotto 4PM 30-04 19/08/2017 4,000.00 130 Grand Lotto 6/55 03-44-25-07-55-52 19/08/2017 30,000,000.00 1

