Kris: Pag inaapakan na ang dignidad ko at karapatan ng mga anak ko, may isa akong secret weapon!

MAY pasaring si Kris Aquino sa kanyang social media account in which she took a jab at those lambasting her.

“Kapag pakiramdam ko na inaapakan ang dignidad ko at ang mga karapatan ng mga anak ko – may isa lang akong ‘secret weapon’, I REMIND MYSELF KUNG SINO ANG NANAY KO, how much worse she had to endure while raising us, and just like a magic wand – I’m strengthened because courage not weakness runs in my blood. I am the mother I am today because I had the BEST role model. #ThankYouMom.”

Was she referring to her spat with an entertainment editor whom she accused of dragging her innocent kid in a controversy recently?

Anyway, marami na rin namang nasabi si Kris against the entertainment editor so she should stop ranting na siguro sa kanyang social media account.

Her bashers kasi felt na she was just nagpapapansin by making patol sa mga issues and making a big deal out of everything.