Kris: Pag inaapakan na ang dignidad ko at karapatan ng mga anak ko, may isa akong secret weapon!

MAY pasaring si Kris Aquino sa kanyang social media account in which she took a jab at those lambasting her.
“Kapag pakiramdam ko na inaapakan ang dignidad ko at ang mga karapatan ng mga anak ko – may isa lang akong ‘secret weapon’, I REMIND MYSELF KUNG SINO ANG NANAY KO, how much worse she had to endure while raising us, and just like a magic wand – I’m strengthened because courage not weakness runs in my blood. I am the mother I am today because I had the BEST role model. #ThankYouMom.”
Was she referring to her spat with an entertainment editor whom she accused of dragging her innocent kid in a controversy recently?
Anyway, marami na rin namang nasabi si Kris against the entertainment editor so she should stop ranting na siguro sa kanyang social media account.
Her bashers kasi felt na she was just nagpapapansin by making patol sa mga issues and making a big deal out of everything.
Recent Stories:
Complete stories on our Digital Edition newsstand for tablets, netbooks and mobile phones; 14-issue free trial. About to step out? Get breaking alerts on your mobile.phone. Text ON INQ BREAKING to 4467, for Globe, Smart and Sun subscribers in the Philippines.
Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Bandera. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.
To subscribe to the Philippine Daily Inquirer newspaper in the Philippines, call +63 2 896-6000 for Metro Manila and Metro Cebu or email your subscription request here.
Factual errors? Contact the Philippine Daily Inquirer's day desk. Believe this article violates journalistic ethics? Contact the Inquirer's Reader's Advocate. Or write The Readers' Advocate: c/o Philippine Daily Inquirer Chino Roces Avenue corner Yague and Mascardo Streets, Makati City, Metro Manila, Philippines Or fax nos. +63 2 8974793 to 94