Unang ginto ng PH sa SEA Games handog ni Tabal By Bandera Bandera

Hindi pa man idinaos ang opening ceremony ng 2017 Southeast Asian Games sa Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia ay mayroon nang gintong medalya ang Pilipinas. Sabado ng umaga ay naorasan ang Olympian na si Mary Joy Tabal ng dalawang oras at 48 minuto para pagwagian ang women’s triathlon event ng kada dalawang taon na palaro. Tinapos ng Cebuana marathoner ang 42-kilometrong ruta na may dalawang minutong lamang sa pumangalawang runner mula Thailand. Bukod sa ginto ni Tabal ay nanalo na rin ng isang silver at dalawang bronze medal ang Pilipinas. Ang grand opening ceremony ay itinakda ngayong gabi sa Kuala Lumpur.

