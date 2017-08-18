Meralco Bolts natakasan ang Phoenix Fuel Masters By Melvin Sarangay Bandera

KULANG man sa tao ay hindi kinapos sa determinasyon ang Meralco Bolts na agad nakabangon buhat sa unang pagkatalo sa pagtakas ng 107-104 panalo kontra Phoenix Petroleum Fuel Masters sa kanilang 2017 PBA Governors’ Cup game Biyernes sa Smart Araneta Coliseum sa Cubao, Quezon City. Kumana si Garvo Lanete ng 14 puntos sa ikatlong yugto at nagtapos na may 27 puntos para punan ang pagkawala nina Baser Amer at Mike Tolomia na kasama sa Gilas SEAG team at tulungan ang Bolts na makaahon buhat sa 15 puntos na paghahabol para umangat sa 5-1 kartada. Nagdagdag naman si Allen Durham ng 33 puntos, 16 rebounds at pitong assists para sa Meralco. Si Chris Newsome ay nag-ambag ng 18 puntos habang si Reynel Hugnatan ay may 15 puntos. Ipinarada naman ng Phoenix ang bago nitong import na si Brandon Brown, na pinalitan ang injured na si Eugene Phelps. Gumawa si Brown ng 38 puntos habang si Jeff Chan ay kumamada ng 27 puntos para sa kanyang bagong koponan.

