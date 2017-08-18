Bato: Gera kontra droga tuloy! By Bella Cariaso

SINABI ni Philippine National Police Chief Director Gen. Ronald “Bato” dela Rosa na hindi titigil ang PNP sa kampanya nito kontra droga. “Despite our victories in the past year, we are certainly not slowing down in the war on drugs,” sabi ni dela Rosa sa kanyang talumpati sa ika-116 anibersaryo ng National Capital Regional Office (NCRPO) sa Camp Bagong Diwa sa Taguig City Biyernes. Idinagdag ni dela Rosa na patuloy ang kanilang pag-aresto ng mga personalidad na sangkot sa droga. “We are fighting a formidable enemy, ayaw paawat ng mga drug lords, patuloy pagpasok ng illegal na droga sa ating bansa,” ayon pa kay dela Rosa. Umabot na sa 58 ang napatay ng mga pulis na umano’y sangkot sa droga sa loob lamang ng tatlong araw. “Ang instruction ni pangulo very clear, continue war on drugs. Walang specific instruction na pumatay kayo nang marami. Ako rin walang instruction na mas maraming mamamatay mas masaya ako, ayon kay dela Rosa. Inquirer.net

Recent Stories:

Complete stories on our Digital Edition newsstand for tablets, netbooks and mobile phones; 14-issue free trial. About to step out? Get breaking alerts on your mobile.phone. Text ON INQ BREAKING to 4467, for Globe, Smart and Sun subscribers in the Philippines.

Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Bandera. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.

To subscribe to the Philippine Daily Inquirer newspaper in the Philippines, call +63 2 896-6000 for Metro Manila and Metro Cebu or email your subscription request here.