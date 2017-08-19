Julian Trono: Wala kaming problema ni Aljur, OK kami ni Kylie!

WITH so many love teams nowadays – KathNiel, LizQuen, JaDine and McLisse – ay natanong si Julian Trono how his love team with Ella Cruz would fit in.

“Is strongly believe na sobrang taas na ng competition. Right now, kailangan naming i-enjoy, eh.

“Right now ang daming pagpipilian pero if we both enjoy at kung makita nang tao ‘yun, I think makikita ng mga tao ‘yun, eh,” say niya sa presscon ng “Fan Girl, Fan Boy.”

“Itong Fan Girl, Fan Boy as our movie together it represents doon sa mga supporters. Itong movie na ito ay para sa mga fans talaga. Ito ‘yung story nila, giving them hope as fans.

“I think ito ang pinaka-ticket namin to wherever. Right now, sabi nga ni direk Joyce (Bernal, na isa sa mga producer), we’re creating our own brand, our own world and doon sa world na ‘yun ay puwede naming i-share sa kahit sino,” say pa niya.

Once na na-link si Julian kay Kylie Padilla na dyowa ngayon ni Aljur Abrenica.

“Sobrang okay kami. Both of us, we’re still in touch. Nakakapag-usap pa rin kami. Everyone should be grateful. I mean wala namang kahit anong bad blood with anyone. They’re happy, I’m happy, that’s what matters,” say niya.

Julian said na friends naman sila ni Aljur at walang problema sa kanila.