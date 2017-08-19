Bag na nagkakahalaga ng P.5-M tinapak-tapakan lang ni Jhong By Alex Brosas Bandera

MARAMI ang naloka sa ginawa ni Jhong Hilario sa isang LV Supreme Handbag na nagkakahalaga ng $10,600 (o katumbas na P530,000). Sa kanyang Instagram account ay ipinakita ng It’s Showtime host na si Jhong ang pagtapak niya sa LV Supreme Handbag. “$10,600. don’t care. LVxSupreme #lvsupreme.” ‘Yan ang nakakalokang caption ni Jhong. Ang alam namin ay si Vice Ganda ang may ganitong bag sa It’s Showtime kaya ang hula namin ay kay Vice ang bag na ‘yon na pinaglaruan lang ni Jhong. Of course, joke lang ‘yung pagtapak ng dancer sa mamahaling bag ni Vice.

