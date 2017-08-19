Ellen Adarna napamura sa galit, manyakis na netizen niresbakan

NABASTOS si Ellen Adarna when one fan asked for her nude photos.

Say ng fan, walang problema kahit magbayad siya para lang makita ang mga hubad na larawan ng dalaga.

“Can you send me nude photos of Ellen? Money is no problem.”

‘Yan ang say ng isang guy. Agad-agad naman ang sagot ni Ellen.

“Money is not a problem for us also so fu**k you!”

Na-bash ang netizen dahil sa kanyang katangahan as one said, “U can get it for free. Just search the e-net or go to her IG. LOL.”

“Baket kasi may money na sinama. eh sa net ang dami… & its free!” said another guy.

“Eto naman si netizen Google mo nlng free pa! Hahaha!” kantiyaw pa ng isang fan.

“NaConfuse ako sa naging reaction ni Ellen…so nabastos ba siya?! Dahil me binanggit na pera? Kung humingi na lang ng hubad na litrato e baka napagbigyan pa?! What just happened? Hubadera naman siya na…,” bitong comment ng isang fan.

“She wants to be hubadera on her own terms at hindi dahil nautusan ng kung sino. baka the guy wanted pics meant for him,” sagot naman ng isa pang faney.

Ang feeling namin, hindi lang photos ang gusto ng netizen, baka type niyang maka-one night stand ang sexy actress at handa siyang magbayad kahit magkano. Incidentally, ang daming sexy photos ni Ellen recently na kuha sa kanyang trip sa Bali.