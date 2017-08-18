PCO pumalpak na naman: ‘Fafda’ tweet nag-viral

ISANG linggo makalipas ang kontrobersiyal na post ng Philippine News Agency (PNA), isang ahensiya sa ilalim ng Presidential Communications Office, isa na namang kapalpakan ang kinasasangkutan ng PCO na pinamumunuan ni Secretary Martin Andanar matapos i-tweet ang salitang “fafda” sa opisyal Twitter account ng PCO.

Inamin ni Andanar na naitweet ang “fafda” sa opisyal Twitter account ng PCO ganap na ala-1:07 Biyernes ng hapon.

Nagtrending agad ang tweet kung saan kanya-kanya ang mga netizens sa pagbibigay ng kahulugan nito.

“Someone accidentally tweeted fafda in our official Twitter account, which caused yet another unnecessary public attention,” sabi ni Andanar.

Ikinumpara pa ito sa aksidenteng tweet ni US President Donald Trump na “covfefe” sa unang bahagi ng taon kung saan kanya-kanyang tweet din ang mga netizens sa posibleng kahulugan nito.

“In view thereof, and to prevent any future similar incidents, all members of the OSEC-MEDIA Team…are hereby DIRECTED to be more circumspect and diligent in handling the official social media accounts of the PCOO,” dagdag ni Andanar sa kanyang memorandum.

“Let this Memorandum serve as a warning to everyone concerned. Any future similar incident shall be dealt seriously,” ayon pa kay Andanar.

Matatandaang nabatikos ang PNA matapos namang hindi logo ng Department of Labor and Employment (Dole) ang nailagay kundi logo ng Dole Philippines sa na-post na istorya nito.