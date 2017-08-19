Mother Lily 78 na, walang bonggang b-day party By Jun Nardo Bandera

HAPPY, happy birthday, Mother Lily Monteverde! 78 years old na today ang Ina ng Pelikulang Pilipino at Producer of the Year ng The Eddys Awards! For a change, walang engrandeng selebrasyon si Mother unlike nu’ng nakaraang taon kung saan binigyan niya ng halaga ang entertainment press. Nag-donate din siya sa dalawang grupo ng writers at isang grupo ng editors. Kahit ang anak na si Roselle Monteverde na ang namamahala sa Regal Entertainment, visible pa rin si Mother kapag may presscon ang kanilang mga pelikula. Tumatanaw kasi siya ng utang na loob sa entertainment writers na malaki ang naitulong upang umunlad ang Regal. Dumarating man kung minsan ang pabagu-bagong mood ng Regal matriarch, nananatili pa rin siyang loveable sa press. May mga pasabog pa siya kung minsan gaya nu’ng magsayaw siya ng “Despacito” (na nag-transform bilang isang basketball player) para sa movie na “Woke Up Like This” nina Vhong Navarro at Lovi Poe. Nag-iisa lang ang isang Mother Lily sa showbiz! Maligayang kaarawan!

