Julian Trono naapektuhan sa mga problema ni Ella Cruz

BUMATI si Julian Trono kay Kylie Padilla nang ilabas nito ang panganay nila ni Aljur Abrenica. Hindi man nila inamin, may balitang nagkaroon sila ng relasyon noon.

Heto, sa bagong movie ni Julian, ang ka-loveteam na si Ella Cruz ang kapareha niya sa “Fan Girl Fan Boy” under the production of Joyce Bernal at N2 ni Neil Arce. At least, isang taon lang ang tanda ni Ella kay Julian, huh!

“Actually it’s a great opportunity to work with her. Matagal na kaming magkakilala. Wala nang hassle at tuluy-tuloy lang ang work. Actually, mas matanda siya sa akin. So it’s still there! Ha! Ha! Ha!

“At least, ang katrabaho mo mas kilala mo na nang matagal. Mas maganda,” rason ni Julian.

Paano naman niya sinuporthan si Ella nu’ng panahong natsitsismis siya sa kontrobersiyal na negosyanteng si Xian Gaza na siya ring nagyayang mag-coffee date kay Erich Gonzales?

“Tinanong ko muna siya agad kung na-bother ba siya. Siyempre, mas iintindihin ko siya. Nu’ng mga time na ‘yon, sabi ko, huwag mo na lang pansinin. Mag-usap na lang kami ng ibang bagay, nililigaw ko siya.

“Actually, na-bother siyang talaga. Sabi ko, it will pass. Kasi pag nagsalita ka, magpa-pile up lang ‘yan. Might was well keep your composure. Tahimik ka na lang. Eventually mawawala rin siya.

“Nahirapan din siya. Hindi lang naman ako, pati mga friends niya and family. Ginawa na lang naming biro. Hindi siya nagiging burden sa isa’t isa. Na-bother din ako pero nang sinabi niyang okay siya, wala nang rason to dwell in,” paliwanag ni Julian.