Marian: Gusto ko pa ng maraming baby! By Jun Nardo Bandera

WALA nang mahihiling pa ang Kapuso Primetime Queen na si Marian Rivera sa kanyang buhay ngayon. Nag-33 na siya last Aug. 12 at ang tanging birthday wish lang niya ay ang mapalaki ng maayos ang anak nila ni Dingdong Dantes na si Baby Zia. “Iba kapag may anak, nag-iiba talaga yung disposisyon mo sa buhay. Pagkagising ko sa umaga, nandiyan anak ko, sasabihin ng anak ko, ‘Mama, morning! Love!’ Wala na, tapos na, sobrang malambing siya. “Especially kapag alam niya na pagod ako, halimbawa nag-taping ako, tapos naglalaro kami, sasabihin niya, ‘Mama, love!’ Sabi ko nga kay Dong kapag ginaganyan ako ng anak ko, natutunaw ako. “Parang nararamdaman ba niya na napagod ako sa taping? Sabi ko talaga, ibang klase pag may anak ka,” pahayag ni Marian sa nakaraang presscon ng isa sa kanyang endorsements, ang Hana Shampoo. Ayon pa kay Marian, kung may hihilingin siya sa Diyos, “Ako talaga, looking forward pa ako na mas maraming ibigay pa sa amin na baby.”

