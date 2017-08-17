Tiket para sa ‘Private Stage’ concert ng Korean idol na si Nam Joo Hyuk mabibili na Bandera

NAGSIMULA na ang pagbebenta ng tiket para sa “Private Stage (Close-Up) ng Korean idol na si Nam Joo Hyuk na gaganapin sa Setyembre 23, 2017, alas-6 ng gabi sa Kia Theatre.

Nakilala ng husto si Nam Joo Hyuk sa Koreanovelang Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok-joo kung saan kapareha niya ang kanyang real life girlfriend na si Lee Sung-kyung.

Bago maging leading man, lumabas si Nam Joo Hyuk bilang supporting actor sa ilang Koreanovela, kabilang na rito ang Cheese in the Trap at Moon Lovers: Scarlet Heart Ryeo. On going pa rin ang showing ng kanyang bagong Koreanovela na The Bride of Habaek. Mabibili ang tiket para sa concert ni Nam Jook Hyuk mula P3,710, P6,890 at P8,480 sa Ticketnet.

