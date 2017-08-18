Kathryn bumigay na, pumayag magpaseksi sa ‘La Luna’

NAGPASEKSI na si Kathryn Bernardo sa La Luna Sangre.

Dropping off her Miyo character and dressed up as Malia, bongga ang outfit ni Kathryn as she dressed up for a big scene sa nasabing teleserye.

Nabigla ang character ni Tony Labrusca sa mala-Diyosang transformation ni Miyo as Malia. She was wearing a lingerie-like black dress which exposed her full back. Talagang seksing-seksi si Malia sa kanyang transformation which she is doing para sa big event ng Supremo.

Tiyak na maglalaway ang boys sa alindog ni Malia.