Pagpapadede ni Neri sa anak binatikos ng netizens; Chito ipinagtanggol ang asawa

JUST because she was fully made up habang nagbe-breastfeed ng baby niyang si Miggy ay na-bash ang asawa ni Chito Miranda na si Neri Naig.

“Ang ganda naman…dapat ba ganyan pag nagpapadede…naka hair extension? nka false eyelashes? in short bagong parlor! hahaha! uwian na me nanalo na!” said one basher.

Chito defended his wife and said, “Hahaha may pictorial po kasi si Neri sa araw na yan with @shairaluna tapos biglang nagutom si Miggy kaya nagdede break muna. Eh na-capture ni Shaira yung moment…kaya yan yung kinalabasan. Nakita nyo naman siguro sa mga posts ni Neri kung paano ang porma nya on a normal day.”

‘Yan ang napapala ng basher na hindi alam ang story ng mga photos ng celebrity. Kiyaw-kiyaw kasi nang kiyaw-kiyaw, napahiya ka tuloy.

Still on Neri, napabilib kami when we learned from a website na ang dami niyang business na pinasok.

Meron pala siyang ukay-ukay store, gourmet food and deli, beddings, room and linen spray, perfume, body essentials, kape and suka and plants and vegetable farm.

Naging inspiration nga siya sa mga mommies out there dahil napagkakasya niya ang kanyang oras sa dami ng kanyang ginagawa bilang mommypreneur.