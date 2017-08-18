Pagpapadede ni Neri sa anak binatikos ng netizens; Chito ipinagtanggol ang asawa

JUST because she was fully made up habang nagbe-breastfeed ng baby niyang si Miggy ay na-bash ang asawa ni Chito Miranda na si Neri Naig.
“Ang ganda naman…dapat ba ganyan pag nagpapadede…naka hair extension? nka false eyelashes? in short bagong parlor! hahaha! uwian na me nanalo na!” said one basher.
Chito defended his wife and said, “Hahaha may pictorial po kasi si Neri sa araw na yan with @shairaluna tapos biglang nagutom si Miggy kaya nagdede break muna. Eh na-capture ni Shaira yung moment…kaya yan yung kinalabasan. Nakita nyo naman siguro sa mga posts ni Neri kung paano ang porma nya on a normal day.”
‘Yan ang napapala ng basher na hindi alam ang story ng mga photos ng celebrity. Kiyaw-kiyaw kasi nang kiyaw-kiyaw, napahiya ka tuloy.
Still on Neri, napabilib kami when we learned from a website na ang dami niyang business na pinasok.
Meron pala siyang ukay-ukay store, gourmet food and deli, beddings, room and linen spray, perfume, body essentials, kape and suka and plants and vegetable farm.
Naging inspiration nga siya sa mga mommies out there dahil napagkakasya niya ang kanyang oras sa dami ng kanyang ginagawa bilang mommypreneur.
Recent Stories:
Complete stories on our Digital Edition newsstand for tablets, netbooks and mobile phones; 14-issue free trial. About to step out? Get breaking alerts on your mobile.phone. Text ON INQ BREAKING to 4467, for Globe, Smart and Sun subscribers in the Philippines.
Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Bandera. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.
To subscribe to the Philippine Daily Inquirer newspaper in the Philippines, call +63 2 896-6000 for Metro Manila and Metro Cebu or email your subscription request here.
Factual errors? Contact the Philippine Daily Inquirer's day desk. Believe this article violates journalistic ethics? Contact the Inquirer's Reader's Advocate. Or write The Readers' Advocate: c/o Philippine Daily Inquirer Chino Roces Avenue corner Yague and Mascardo Streets, Makati City, Metro Manila, Philippines Or fax nos. +63 2 8974793 to 94